Michigan Arbor Day grant awarded

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-New trees arrive in the village.

On Sept. 9, Village Council member Melissa Schluentz along with neighbors in the Fairview Subdivision planted trees after a Michigan Arbor Day alliance grant was received earlier this year.

With the grant five Autumn Blaze Maples were purchased from Brandon Township-based Wojo’s Greenhouse and planted by volunteers on village property.

“The trees planted in the Fairview Hills are heavily walked by residents both in this subdivision in neighboring streets as well,” said Schluentz. “We feel very confident that the trees will bring many years of shade and beauty to the village.”

Four neighbors are on volunteer watering duty, utilizing buckets with holes drilled in the bottom for a nice slow drip to ensure the roots take and the trees have a strong start for a lifetime of beauty in Goodrich, she said.

“As a councilwoman for the Village of Goodrich, I have every intention of applying for this grant in years to come,” she said.

The trees were purchased at a cost of $845.