Mitchell Dewyatt ‘Ain’t Got Time’ Coffel

COFFEL, MITCHELL DEWYATT “AINT GOT TIME” of Ortonville, Michigan, died on July 24, 2023. He was 71.

Mitch was born September 2, 1951 in Marmaduke, Arkansas to the late Orby and Reeda (nee: Wyatt) Coffel. He married the late Patricia Kobe Coffel on November 23, 1983 in Lake Orion, Michigan. He is survived by 8 children, Bethany (Chris) Mackinder, Cynthia Roskey, Anne (Gary) Mobley, Elizabeth Kobe, Colleen Kobe, Denise (Alvie) Yancey, Timothy Kobe and Heidi (Rick) DePlaunty; also survived by 20 grandchildren; brother of Roger (Elsie) Coffel and Renita Rizzi; he was preceded in death by one son, Calvin Coffel. Mitch retired from General Motors Fiero Plant. He was a 1971 graduate of Northern High School in Pontiac, Michigan. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Sabra Dettore, Funeral Celebrant, officiating. Final resting place will be at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to OCEF, Edna Burton Senior Center or Brandon Twp. Library. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com