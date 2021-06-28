Nancy Grogg

GROGG, NANCY A. of Goodrich formerly of Clarkston, Michigan. Died June 26, 2021. She was 95.

Nancy was born May 10, 1926 in Dyersburg, Tennessee to the late Samuel and Dosha (nee: Taylor) Lipford. She is survived by two children, Steve (Julie) Whayne and Kelley (Fred) Saber; seven grandchildren, Mike (Courtney) Portrey, Katie Portrey, Ashley (RJ) Degrendel, Courtney Portrey, Austin (Kristen) Saber, Jessica Whayne and Abby Whayne; two brothers, Bill Lipford and Bob (Sharon) Lipford; also survived by 17 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; she was preceded in death by her first husband, James M. Whayne and her second husband, Leon Grogg; one daughter, Leslie Portrey. While at Dyersburg High School in Tennessee, Nancy was recruited to go to Oakridge, Tennessee to work on the very secretive “Manhattan Project” to help build the Atomic Bomb. They became known as the “Atomic Girls”. After WWII ended, she along with her late husband, James moved to Michigan where she went to work at the Clinton Valley Hospital in Pontiac. She worked as a nurse for 30 years. Upon leaving Clarkston, she moved to Goodrich, living with her daughter and son-in-law Kelley and Fred Saber for 17 years. She had a special bond with her dog Newman. Always surrounded by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was GG to her great grandkids and always had a special bond with them. A private service will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com