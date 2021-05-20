New location for Paramount Graphix

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Paramount Graphix has moved and changed their name. The business is now located at 384 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville.

“We have a big garage to do vehicle installs,” said owner Tonia Seling. “We have a lot more square footage, not as big of a show room, but it’s still nice.”

Seling says she is open for business now after the move, and that while their name has changed, they still offer the same services.

“We changed the name to Paramount Graphix because people were surprised at all of our printing capabilities,” she said. “They thought we just did signs.”

Paramount Graphix, 384 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Call 248-212-0415