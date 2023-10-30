New playground equipment Ok’d

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.— During the Oct. 16 meeting, the Brandon Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the purchase of equipment for the Oakwood Elementary playground.

“The upper playground equipment is being replaced,” said superintendent Carly Stone. “Some of it is being replaced, but some items are still in good condition. This will be in the spring.”

Some of the equipment was brought over following the closure of Belle Ann Elementary School, which was closed in 2013.

“Some of it was transplanted from Belle Ann by a former PTA group, so it’s definitely exceeded it’s life expectancy,” she said. “The current structures, when it comes to replacing parts, either those companies aren’t in business anymore or they don’t make the replacement parts anymore.”

The current large structure will be replaced with another structure, consisting of 18 different activities, including slides.

“We’re also including some stand-alone musical instrument type pieces,” she said.

The project is budgeted within the current bond fund.