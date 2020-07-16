New township fire truck delivered

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- A new township fire truck is set to be delivered.

In March 2019 the township board of trustees moved forward with the purchase of a new pumper fire truck. At a cost of about $560,000, later this month the new fire truck will be delivered.

“It makes me proud to be an Atlas Township Firefighter,” said Ed Klimek, Atlas Township assistant fire chief. “We appreciate the support of the board of trustees and the community.”

The township fire department is funded through 1 mill approved by voters for five years in May 2017.

The new truck was attained through Sourcewell a service cooperative that assists municipalities, like the township, through competitively solicited contracts. The new pumper, purchased through R&R Truck Repair, will carry 1,000 gallons of water and utilize light-emitting diode, or LED, lighting. LED technology lasts longer and can be more efficient than incandescent lights. The truck will include a Spartan Chassis, Cummins Engine with an Allison Transmission.

The new fire truck will replace a 19-year-old American LaFrance pumper. The company went out of business in 2014 making it very difficult to find parts for repair.

“The technology on the truck is amazing,” said Klimek, a 24 year fire department veteran. “The turning and maneuverability is amazing. In addition, the programming makes this truck very user friendly.”

Due to the coronavirus the fire hall is closed to the public, however, a video of the new truck will be posted on the ATFD Web site within the next few weeks.