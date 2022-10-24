Nov. 8, 2022 Voter’s Guide Pt. 2

Representative in State Legislature, 68th District, vote for one; 2 year term

Name & years in district: Cheri Hardmon (D), 5 years in the district.

Occupation, government experience:

Journalist, media consultant. No government experience, but as a journalist, I have spent years covering politics and government throughout mid Michigan. I have listened to people talk about the issues impacting their lives and if elected, I will continue to listen, but now be in a position to do something about those issues.

What is your vision for the future of the 68th District? What changes would you advocate and why?

As far as changes, I would want to hear what changes residents would like to take place in the district and I would advocate for those things, because I believe residents have a right to have a say in what they want in their communities.

Name & years in district: David W. Martin. (R) (I), graduated Davison High School in 1979, retired from the US Air Force in 1999, returning to Davison and my childhood home.

Occupation, government experience: Security professional. Veteran Services Coordinator for Mott Community College. Elected to Davison City Council in 2009, Genesee County Commission in 2016, and Michigan House of Representatives in 2020

What is your vision for the future of the 68th District? What changes would you advocate and why?

Encouraging industry along I-69/I-75 corridors including M-15 and Dixie Highway. Promote the recreational areas, healthcare and amenities that make the 68th a place to live, work and retire. I support the Kearsley Creek Interceptor project which gives sewer expansion capacity to growing communities, boosts home values and protects against we weather overflows.

Representative in State Legislature, 66th district, vote for one; 2 year term

Name & years in the district: Emily C. Busch (D), 17 years in the Village of Oxford

Occupation, government experience: Sales. New to politics as of March 4, 2022 when I decided to run for State Representative.

What is your vision for the future of the 66th District? What changes would you advocate and why?

A community where public education takes priority, mental healthcare is as important as all healthcare and an infrastructure that promotes growth while keeping our small town feel.

We need the hospital in Oxford. The Oxford Township Supervisor is fighting very hard on a local level for this critical addition to our communities. I will fight at the state level to make this happen. This addition to Oxford will benefit all of district 66.

Editor’s Note: Josh Schriver (R) did not respond to requests for participation in the voter’s guide.

24th State Senate District, vote for 1; 4 year term

Name & years in the district: Theresa Fougnie (D). I have lived in Oakland County all my life, 34 years in the lower half Royal Oak and Southfield, and 34 years in Orion Township.

Occupation, government experience: I am retired. I have been a precinct delegate for many years and am vice chair of the Democratic Precinct Delegates of Oakland County (DPDOC).

What is your vision for the future of the 24th District? What changes would you advocate and why?

To see this new senate district, which includes four unique counties, become a single, cohesive entity with the ability to work together and lead the state into the future.

Name & years in the district: Ruth Johnson (R) (I), lifelong Oakland County resident.

Occupation, government experience: Current state senator, 14th district; former Michigan secretary of state and Oakland County clerk register of deeds.

What is your vision for the future of the Goodrich School District ? What changes would you advocate and why?

Fiscal responsibility. Out-of-control spending by the current governor and president are contributing to record inflation on everything from gas to groceries. Parents must have a say in their kids’ education.

Genesee County Commissioner 5th District, vote for 1; 2 year term

Name & years in the district: James Avery (D) (I), 47 years in the district

Occupation, government experience: 11 years at the Flint and Genesee Education and Talent.

What is your vision for the future of the 5th District? What changes would you advocate and why?

Since being appointed this past January, my vision continues to be utilizing fiscal responsibilities that support opportunities for return on investment revenue for Genesee County, that will benefit all Genesee County Resident.

Changes that I advocate for consist of intentional efforts from our board to collaborate more with our respective municipalities, and establish and sustain transparency and trust with our county constituents and county personnel. These efforts will lend a great help in guiding Genesee County to being the best county to live, work and have activities in.

Name & years in the district: My name is Teri Lynn Chambers (R). I have been a resident of District 5 for 20 years. I am also a lifelong resident of Genesee County and very active within the community.

Occupation, government experience: I had a 20 plus year career in the insurance industry. I have sat on several nonprofit boards in the area including two currently with my role as President on one. I served six years on an HOA board also.

What is your vision for the future of the 7th District? What changes would you advocate and why?

My vision for the future is for the county to be solvent with a plan in place to fund Legacy Costs while bringing in economic growth. I would advocate to cut spending where possible without raising taxes and working within our budget.

Ortonville Village President, vote for one; 2 year term

Name & years in village: Kenneth J. Quisenberry, lifetime community member and resident in the village for 28 years.

Occupation, government experience: Currently owner of a private investigation company. Appointed court officer at 4 Oakland County District Courts. Retired Lieutenant with the Oakland County Sheriff Office after 25 years of service. Completed 2, 4-year terms on the Brandon School Board of Education. Former president of the Village of Ortonville.

What is your vision for the future of Ortonville? What changes would you advocate and why?

Continue our efforts to remain a small, quaint village, however push heavily for infrastructure improvements, like roads, parks, safe sewers and water systems and well balanced zoning.

I also feel strongly that we continue our valued partnerships with Brandon Township, Brandon Schools, our DDA, and of course, Brandon Fire Department and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Ortonville Village Council, vote for up to three; 4 year term

Name & years in village: Larry Hayden (I), village resident for over 30 years.

Occupation, government experience: Senior IT Systems Analyst at Continental Automotive, have been involved in village government since 1992 when I first served as a trustee for four years. Spent 13 years as a planning commissioner, back on council as trustee since 2018.

What is your vision for the future of Ortonville? What changes would you advocate and why?

I see the future of Ortonville as a community with balance between a thriving downtown and a peaceful residential environment where everyone can feel at home.

We need to follow the Master Plan to achieve the future vision of our community embodied in the plan. Careful budget planning is essential to achieve our goals.

Editor’s Note: Kay Green (I) did not respond to requests for participation in the voter’s guide.

Ortonville Village Council, vote for up to one; 2 year term

Name & years in village: Mr. Pat George (I), 70 plus years young. 28 years currently in the village, plus 10 years on Bald Eagle Lake

Occupation, government experience: Retired high school teacher at Brandon, business and computer classes. Ortonville Village Council Trustee, last 4 years.

What is your vision for the future of Goodrich? What changes would you advocate and why?

Cleaner air, develop a walking trail in the 47 acre Ortonville Village forest, develop an affordable sewer system for our residents, rigid control of any future marijuana shop and relocate if necessary.