OCEF Back-to-school drive ramps up: donations needed

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — The school year may have recently ended, but the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund is ramping up for their annual Back-To-School distribution.

“This gives them (the students) a chance to go into school with a good attitude with all their supplies,” said Audrey Moon, project coordinator. “It helps them start out on the right foot.

OCEF will be distributing the school supplies to the children of the food pantry clients, and have worked with Brandon Schools to compile a list of items needed this school year.

“We just thank the community for all of their generosity and support they’ve given us in the past,” said Moon.

There are six drop-off locations around the community, including St. Anne Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville; OCEF box Bueche’s Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road, Ortonville; The Citizen Newspaper office, 12 South St., Ortonville; Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville; Seymour Lake United Methodist Church (Sunday mornings), 3050 S. Sashabaw Road, Oxford, and Full Scope Eye Care, 1221 S. Ortonville Road, Suite A, Ortonville.

Donations need to be dropped off by Sunday August 28 in time for the distribution. Anyone with questions can leave a message for the back-to-school team at 248-627-3965 ext. 100.

Backpacks (especially large sizes)

Composition notebooks (wide ruled)

Non-spiral notebooks (wide ruled)

Pocket folders (No prongs)

Crayola markers

Crayola colored pencils (12 pack)

Crayola crayons (24 pack)

Erasers (chunk and pencil end)

Pencils and pens

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Scissors (for k-12)

Dry erase markers

Sticky notes

Pencil boxes/pouches

Lunch boxes