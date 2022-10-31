OCEF kicks off local holiday food drives

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville — The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund Food Pantry is seeking donations for their annual Thanksgiving and Christmas distribution.

This year OCEF will be helping about 100 area families during the upcoming holidays.

Donations accepted at St. Anne Church, 825 South Ortonville Road; Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St. and also the Bueche’s Food World, 400 Ortonville Road (a bin is located just inside Bueches, also a locked box at the service counter where Bueches gift cards and monetary donations can be dropped off). Paypal and credit card donations can also be made via oceffoodpantry,org.

From 9 a.m. to noon, Nov 5 and Dec. 2, Neil and Robin Loughlin will be at Bueche’s Food World to collect donations with their Studebaker truck.

From 1-2 p.m., Nov.13, OCEF will be sorting donated items for Thanksgiving and 1-2 p.m., Dec. 11 sorting for Christmas. Volunteers are needed. Contact Robin Loughlin (248) 892-2762 or ocef@churchofstanne.org

Cake mix & frosting; Canned fruit canned soup; Canned vegetables; Canned pumpkin; Pie crust mix; Evaporated milk; Cranberry sauce; Oatmeal; Muffin/quick bread mix Jello/pudding; Macaroni & cheese; Gravy; Boxed stuffing mix; Toothpaste; Potatoes/yams; Toilet paper; Paper towels; tuna; Laundry soap; Dry pasta noodles/spaghetti; Bar soap; Jelly & peanut butter; Pasta sauce; Cereal; Pancake mix and Syrup