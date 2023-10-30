OCEF seeking donations for annual Thanksgiving drive

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund is ramping up their Thanksgiving food collection for 2023.

This year OCEF will be helping approximately 100 families for the holidays, and donations are needed by Nov. 10 for Thanksgiving distribution.

Donations are accepted at St. Anne Church, 825 South Ortonville Road or at Bueches Food World, 400 Ortonville Road. The bin inside Bueches is located near the entrance, and there is also a locked box at the service counter where Bueches gift cards and monetary donations can be dropped off.

Paypal and credit card donations can also be made via oceffoodpantry.org.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 4, Neil and Robin Loughlin will be at Bueche’s Food World to collect donations with their Studebaker truck.

Anyone looking to volunteer for the OCEF distribution or sorting, contact Robin Loughlin, (248) 892-2762 or ocef@churchofstanne.org.

Items Needed:

-Cake Mix

-Frosting

– Jello/Pudding

-Gravy

-Pie filling (any flavor)

-Canned pumpkin

-Crackers

-Corn

-Muffin/Quick Bread Mix

-Boxed stuffing

-Spaghettios

-Oatmeal

-Pancake Mix

-Brownie Mix

-Shampoo and conditioner

-Boxed mashed potatoes

-Boxed pie crusts

-Fruit cocktail

-Canned cranberry sauce

-Evaporated milk

-Cream of mushroom soup

-Boxed or canned broth

-Green beans

-Canned chili

-Canned chicken

-Canned beef stew

-Toilet paper

-Bar soap

-Cookie Mix

-Kids Cereal

-$30 Bueche gift cards