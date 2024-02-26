One night: Love & Logic Workshop

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — From 6:30-7:45 p.m., on March 4, the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., is hosting a Parenting with Love and Logic Workshop, sponsored by Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance.

This one-night workshop, facilitated by Linda Brooks, gives an introduction to the practical skills used in Love and Logic. Learn how to stop arguing with your kids, how to help them learn from their mistakes, and how to set enforceable limits.

“Parents are extremely busy and over scheduled, making a four-week commitment unfeasible, so offering a one evening workshop jam packed with all of the best tips for Parenting With Love and Logic was a solution,” said Fran Hotchkiss, Outreach Liaison Librarian. “This information is critically important for parents and helps the households to be better, calmer and more equipped and experience peace.”

Child care is provided for children ages three and up for free at the library. Register online at brandonlibrary.org or call 248-627-1460.