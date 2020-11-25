Ortonville councilman resigns

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- During the Monday night meeting, the council voted 6-0 to accept the resignation of councilman Mark Robinson, effective immediately.

“I received an email from Mark Robinson indicating that he was resigning from the council, although I don’t believe it provided a date, I assumed it to be immediate with that regard and I have not heard from councilman Robinson since I received that letter,” said Dale Stuart, village manage. “I did give him a call to make sure it wasn’t just an error or a mistake, but I received no word from him so I have no reason to believe it is not legitimate.”

The council also voted 6-0 to post for the position and review applicants at the next village meeting.

In addition, village president Tonja Brice resigned from the planning commission due to too many council member being on the planning commission. That required her seat to be filled, as well as one that has been open.

The council voted 6-0 to appoint both William Conway and Patty Olsen to the planning commission.