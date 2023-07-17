Ortonville Emergency Relief Fund back-to-school drive ramps up

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.— The new school year is still two months away, but the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund is getting ready for their annual back-to-school distribution.

“It gives the kids a chance to feel good about themselves as they start the school year,” said Audrey Moon, project coordinator. “They start on a positive note.”

OCEF will be distributing the school supplies to the children of the food pantry clients, and have worked with Brandon Schools to compile a list of items needed this school year.

“We’re so thankful for the community support,” said Moon.

There are six drop-off locations around the community, including St. Anne Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville; OCEF box Bueche’s Food World, 400 N. Ortonville Road, Ortonville; The Citizen Newspaper office, 12 South St., Ortonville; Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville; and Living Water Church at Seymour Lake (Sunday mornings only), 3050 S. Sashabaw Road, Oxford.

Donations need to be dropped off by Sunday August 27 in time for the August 29 distribution. Anyone with questions can leave a message for the back-to-school team at 248-627-3965 ext. 100.

Supplies needed:

-Backpacks (especially larger sizes)

-Composition notebooks (Wide Ruled)

-non spiral notebook (wide ruled)

-Pocket folders (no prongs)

-Crayola markers

-Crayola colored pencils (12 pack)

-Crayola crayons (24 pack)

-Erasers (chunk and pencil end)

-Pencils and pens

-glue sticks

-highlighters

-scissors (for k-12)

-Expo dry erase markers

-Sticky notes

-pencil boxes/pouches

-lunch boxes