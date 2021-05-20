Park and Rec grant awarded

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp- The Parks and Rec department has received the federal funds agreement from the Land and Water Conservation Grant for the construction of ADA accessible bathrooms and concession stand at the township park, 1414 Hadley Road.

“We’ve been waiting for this agreement to come, but with COVID and all these shutdowns, it’s taken longer than normal,” said Fred Waybrant, parks and recreation director. “It will have its own septic, its own electric, its own well.”

The federal funds will cover over $127,000 of the project, that will cost $255,643.66 total, and is a DNR sponsored project.

Total, these funds will help construct an ADA accessible restroom structure, which will include a concession stand, an ADA parking area with a path, and install ADA accessible picnic tables, trash bins, recycle bins, solar lighting an signage.

Waybrant hopes to start the project this year, and wrapped up by 2023.