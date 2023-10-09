Patel Agency, Farm Bureau Insurance

By David Fleet

Editor

Clarkston — Ronak Patel’s local family businesses recognizes the importance of a trusted and reliable insurance company.

“We came to know our Farm Bureau Insurance agent over the years,” said Ronak, a Clarkston resident. “We came to know him personally and he suggested I join the team at Farm Bureau.”

After extensive training, Ronak molded right into the industry and earlier this year opened the Patel Agency, for Farm Bureau, 7608 Dixie Hwy, Ste. 200, Clarkston.

“The best part is it’s an entrepreneur job, that’s in my blood,” said Ronak, grounded in his families Ortonville area businesses, Smokers Palace, 1768 S. Ortonville Road and Marathon Gas, 15 South Ortonville Road. “I live and work in this area. So my service is always personal and always local. Because I care so much about protecting you and your family, I’ll get to know you, your needs, and your dreams so that we can develop a personal insurance plan for you.”

Ronak is a licensed, multi-line insurance agent, which means he can meet all your insurance needs.

“With me as your agent, you can make just one phone call and I’ll handle your entire insurance program,” he said. “We not only focus on home and auto insurance, but also life insurance along with family protection needs. We look at every aspect.”

Knowing you have the right insurance agent handling all your insurance needs is one of the most secure feelings you can have, he said.

“My goal is to bring you peace of mind and to help you and your family through the toughest times of your life,” said Ronak. “Everyone’s going to be there in the good time, but few like us are around in the bad times too.”

Ronak said he made a commitment to serve the local community and made a commitment to always increase his professional knowledge to better serve his clients.

“I’m proud of my involvement in continuing education,” he said. “It’s part of my overall commitment to provide the best possible insurance service to you, your family, and your community.”