Patricia Hoyes

HOYES, PATRICIA ANNE of Clarkston, Michigan; went to be with her Lord on August 10, 2021. She was 67.

Patty was born March 31, 1954 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Joseph and Virginia (nee: Brown) Katchuba. She married Thomas Hoyes on June 18, 1988 in Ortonville, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Hoyes; loving daughter, Jennifer Hoyes; loving brother, Michael Katchuba. Patty retired from Brandon Schools, having taught at Belle Anne Elementary and Harvey-Swanson Elementary. She began her teaching career with Christian Schools before moving on to the Brandon School District. She loved to read her Bible, enjoyed gardening, singing, swimming and walking in the park. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Cliff Powell, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Oxford. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillside Bible Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com