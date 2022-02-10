Permit required for caregivers growing marijuana

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- During the regular Monday night meeting, the township board voted to unanimously approve a permit for caregivers growing marijuana for their patients. The only place in the township caregivers can grow marijuana for patients are lots zones for general industrial or C-4 mixed business.

The base cost for the permit is $250 per year, and an additional $100 for each patient up to $600. The permit is annual.

“They can have five patients and then themselves,” said township supervisor Jayson Rumball. “We cannot restrict anybody growing for just themselves, it would only be caregivers.”

This move comes after issues that the township has had with people growing marijuana in residential areas, claiming to be caregivers. Previously, it was approved in September of 2021 that caregivers could only grow marijuana in the two allowed districts, generalized industrial and C-4 mixes business.

The township passed the ordinance in hopes it would help prevent illegal marijuana grow operations, and the permit is part of that.

“It’s every year, so if someone goes from four to six patients, they have to pay an additional fee,” said trustee Dana DePalma.

The permit would have to be renewed annually, and the caregiver would have to provide information on who they are growing for.

In 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court upheld a local zoning ordinance that regulated caregiver growing operations, meaning that Brandon can now regulate zoning for those types of facilities. Under current Michigan law, caregivers can grow for five patients at their home residence with a cap of 24 plants, though that is subject to local municipality zoning. However, if they would like to continue 12 plants per patient like the law previously stated, they could have to obtain a special license through the state.