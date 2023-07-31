Planning commissioners reappointed for three-year, one-year terms

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — During the regular Monday night meeting, the Ortonville Village council voted 7-0 to reappoint planning commissioners Will Conway, Lee Palshan and Rick McAvinchey.

“This is a pretty routine measure,” said village president Ken Quisenberry. “Their terms are similar to ours, they’re off-set. The planning commission recommends these.”

Conway and Palshan were reappointed for three year terms, ending on May 31, 2026. McAvinchy was reappointed for a one year term, ending on May 31, 2024.

“Because it’s a one year term, the only reason we did that is you have to stagger the terms and we needed one more for 2024,” said Melanie Nivelt, council member and planning commissioner. “Rick is interested in staying longer, so we’ll have to re-vote in 2024.”

Terms for planning commissioners routinely end on May 31 for their terms, and are discussed by the planning commission at their June meetings for recommendation to the village council. The reappointment recommendations were unanimously approved by the planning commission at their July 10 meeting.