PTSD help at the Library

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. — The stories vary greatly, the results are all too similar.

Army Veteran Dennis Hoffman has been a member of the Ortonville VFW since 1985 and is the current commander. Over those years the needs of veterans have changed, but one remains constant.

“The need for assistance due to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is real,” said Hoffman. “Over the years we’ve seen many different examples of triggers and a great need for interaction as a result.”

Help is available.

From 6:30 -7:30 p.m., Sept. 12, the Brandon Township Library, 304 South St., will host Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Military Culture. A representative of the Detroit VA will discuss trauma and how PTSD impacts the person and their relationships, military culture, and how to identify tools and resources to help individuals and their families cope with various concerns.

“I’ve known veterans that are fine and then a song comes on the radio and that changes,” said Hoffman. “They will have to pull off the road and totally lose composure. Every veteran is impacted differently.”

This program is open to all community members, including veterans, their families, and their support systems. To register, visit Brandon Township Public Library’s website at https://www.brandonlibrary.org or (248) 627-1460.