Public Notice: Atlas Township

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

ORDINANCE NO: 22-01

SECTION 161.2206A

an ordinance establishing sewage treatment charges

The Township Board of the Township of Atlas Ordains:

That this ordinance shall be amended by deleting Section 161.2206 and replacing it with the following

SECTION 1 –Charges

Where the premises are not served by public water, which is metered, the charge shall be $190.00 Dollars per quarter.

Rates for service are applied on the date bills are rendered.

SECTION 2 – – Repeal

This ordinance repeals and replaces any other township ordinance that conflict with this ordinance.

SECTION 3 – – Effective Date

ADOPTED: January 18, 2022

Publish in The Citizen 1-22-22