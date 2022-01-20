Public Notice: Atlas Township

ATLAS TOWNSHIP
ORDINANCE NO: 22-01
SECTION 161.2206A
an ordinance establishing sewage treatment charges
The Township Board of the Township of Atlas Ordains:
That this ordinance shall be amended by deleting Section 161.2206 and replacing it with the following
SECTION 1 –Charges
Where the premises are not served by public water, which is metered, the charge shall be $190.00 Dollars per quarter.
Rates for service are applied on the date bills are rendered.
SECTION 2 – – Repeal
This ordinance repeals and replaces any other township ordinance that conflict with this ordinance.
SECTION 3 – – Effective Date
ADOPTED: January 18, 2022
Publish in The Citizen 1-22-22