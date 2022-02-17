Public Notice: Brandon Schools

Advertisement for Bids for Brandon School District

Project Information

Sealed bid proposals will be accepted from qualified contractors by Brandon School District for Brandon School District for the Summer 2022 Projects: Oakwood Elementary School Parking Lot Replacement. Proposals may be mailed or delivered in person to:

Janice Meek,

Executive Director of Business Services

C/o Brandon School District

1025 South Ortonville Road

Ortonville, Michigan 48462

Pre-Bid Meeting

A pre-bid meeting and project walk-through will be on February 22, 2022, at 1:00 PM (local time) at the Oakwood Elementary School.

Bid Information

Proposals must be received prior to 1:00 PM (local time) on March 9, 2022 at the Brandon School District Administration Office. Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud at 1:15 PM in the Brandon School District Via Zoom Only.

https://wolgast.zoom.us/j/83962205529?pwd=eFRCdl

RRN1BQamdxKzA5bmFzYlNVZz09

Meeting ID: 839 6220 5529, Passcode: 689318.

All bids received after 1:00 PM on the bid date will not be accepted and will be returned to the Bidder unopened.

Proposals and Award

The Owner will award contracts on or about March 21, 2022.

Plans and Questions

Interested Bidders should contact Wolgast Corporation at (989) 790-9120.

Bid Security

A Bid Security by a qualified surety authorized to do business in the state where the Project is located and in the amount of five percent (5%) of the Base Bid shall accompany each proposal or proposal combination.

Familial Disclosure

All bidders must provide familial disclosure in compliance with MCL 380.1267 and attach this information to the bid. The bid shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the Owner or the employee of the bidder and any member of the board, intermediate school board, or board of directors or the superintendent of the school district, intermediate superintendent of the intermediate school district, or chief executive officer of the public school academy. The District shall not accept a bid that does not include this sworn and notarized disclosure statement.

Owners Rights

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, accept a bid other than the low bid, and to waive informalities, irregularities, and/or errors in the bid proposals, which they feel to be in their own best interest.

Publish in The Citizen 2-19-22