Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

SPECIAL Meeting – June 11, 2019

Synopsis

Meeting was called to order at 6:30pm. by Supervisor Thurman

Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall and Thurman

Absent: Rumball

Approved:

– Agenda

– New Business:

A. Closed Session – Litigation strategy with the pending case of Flatrock Manor, Inc. vs. Charter Township of Brandon

B. Approval of closed session minutes

C. No action resulting from closed session

Meeting adjourned: 8:51pm

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk's office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

