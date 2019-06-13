Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon
395 Mill Street
Ortonville, MI 48462
SPECIAL Meeting – June 11, 2019
Synopsis
Meeting was called to order at 6:30pm. by Supervisor Thurman
Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall and Thurman
Absent: Rumball
Approved:
– Agenda
– New Business:
A. Closed Session – Litigation strategy with the pending case of Flatrock Manor, Inc. vs. Charter Township of Brandon
B. Approval of closed session minutes
C. No action resulting from closed session
Meeting adjourned: 8:51pm
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462
Publish in The Citizen 6-15-19
