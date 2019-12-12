Public Notice: Brandon Township

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

Regular Board Meeting

Dec. 2, 2019

Meeting was called to order at 7:02pm

Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Marshall, Rumball and Thurman

Absent: Kordella

Approved: Agenda as amended, Consent Agenda, and New Business Items:

Planning Commission appointments for 3 members

BFD-EMS billing contract

BFD-Budget amendments

Christmas in the Village contribution

Fee Schedule revision Resolution

Prepay invoices

Wage schedule policy

Budget amendments

Clinton River Watershed dues

Fireworks Ordinance, 2nd Reading

Closed session for cell tower legal opinion

Approval of closed session minutes

Website development

2020 Meeting and Holiday Schedule

Failed:

Planning commission appointments for 4 members.

Meeting adjourned: 8:52pm.

The complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments is available for review during normal business hours at:

Brandon Township Offices

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI. 48462

