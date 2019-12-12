Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
Regular Board Meeting
Dec. 2, 2019
Meeting was called to order at 7:02pm
Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Marshall, Rumball and Thurman
Absent: Kordella
Approved: Agenda as amended, Consent Agenda, and New Business Items:
Planning Commission appointments for 3 members
BFD-EMS billing contract
BFD-Budget amendments
Christmas in the Village contribution
Fee Schedule revision Resolution
Prepay invoices
Wage schedule policy
Budget amendments
Clinton River Watershed dues
Fireworks Ordinance, 2nd Reading
Closed session for cell tower legal opinion
Approval of closed session minutes
Website development
2020 Meeting and Holiday Schedule
Failed:
Planning commission appointments for 4 members.
Meeting adjourned: 8:52pm.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk
