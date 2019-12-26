Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Twp. of Brandon

PARKS AND RECREATION

MASTER PLAN COMMUNITY REVIEW

A draft copy of the Brandon – Ortonville Parks & Recreation Master Plan will be available for community review at the Charter Township of Brandon and the Village of Ortonville Clerk’s office from December 30th, 2019 through January 28th, 2020. Copies will also be available at the Brandon Township Library during this time. If you would like to share any comments on the Recreation Master Plan please contact Fred Waybrant at the Brandon Township Parks and Recreation office, (248) 627-4640 or email to fmwaybrant@brandontownship.us.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

