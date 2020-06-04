Public Notice: Brandon Township

Connect on Linked in

Synopsis

Charter Township of Brandon

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

Regular Meeting June 1, 2020

Meeting was called to order at 7:12pm.

Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball and Thurman

Also in attendance: Fire Chief Kwapis, Citizen Reporter Shelby Stewart and seven others.

Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, Reports, Correspondence, Citizen Comments

Approved: Agenda, Consent Agenda, and New Business Items:

2019 Audit Report, 7/0

Auditor contract renewal, 7/0

Underground storage tank closure, 7/0

Township copy machine, 7/0

Return to work plan, 7/0

2020 West Nile Virus Program and Resolution, 7/0

MTA Dues, 7/0

Revision to Policy 4.1.5 Township Credit Cards, 7/0

Failed:

Hazard pay for Senior Center Coordinator, 2/5

Meeting adjourned: 9:21pm.

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

Publish in The Citizen 6-6-20