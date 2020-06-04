Public Notice: Brandon Township

Synopsis
Charter Township of Brandon
395 Mill Street
Ortonville, MI 48462
Regular Meeting June 1, 2020
Meeting was called to order at 7:12pm.
Present: Allen, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall, Rumball and Thurman
Also in attendance: Fire Chief Kwapis, Citizen Reporter Shelby Stewart and seven others.
Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, Reports, Correspondence, Citizen Comments
Approved: Agenda, Consent Agenda, and New Business Items:
2019 Audit Report, 7/0
Auditor contract renewal, 7/0
Underground storage tank closure, 7/0
Township copy machine, 7/0
Return to work plan, 7/0
2020 West Nile Virus Program and Resolution, 7/0
MTA Dues, 7/0
Revision to Policy 4.1.5 Township Credit Cards, 7/0
Failed:
Hazard pay for Senior Center Coordinator, 2/5
Meeting adjourned: 9:21pm.
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462
Publish in The Citizen 6-6-20