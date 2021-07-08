Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon

Planning & Building Department

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing July 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal # 21-0001 Zoned C-4/G-1 Property ID # 03-18-301-001

Breakie, Paul – Five Star StorageLocation: 610 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville

Request: Applicant requests variance from Section 46-449 (b) to allow 56 square feet of signage (24 square feet allowed).

Appeal # 21-0007Zoned RE

Property ID # 03-29-176-006

Fraser, Ben

Location: 500 Rolling Acres Drive, Ortonville

Request: Applicant requests variance from:

1.) Section 46-242 1(a), which states an accessory structure shall not be permitted in any residential district by themselves on vacant land. The requested lot split would provide for an accessory structure on a vacant parcel.

2.) Section 46-215 to allow existing pole barn to be 20’ 8″ from side yard setback (25’ required), in violation by 4’4″.

3.) Section 22-35 (3) (Relief from townships 4:1 depth ratio) to allow 1376.06’ depth of lot (906.2’ allowed) in violation of 469.96’ for child parcel #1.

4.) Section 22-35 (3) (Relief from townships 4:1 depth ratio) to allow 1695.65’ depth of lot (900’ allowed) in violation of 795.65’ for child parcel #2.

Appeal # 21-0008Zoned RE

Property ID # 03-01-300-003

Roper, Paul

Location: 5031 Oakwood Road, Ortonville

Request: Applicant requests a variance for a temporary approval to hook up a 5th wheel on the property while he rebuilds the fire damaged home, not to exceed one year.

Appeal # 21-0009Zoned RE

Property ID # 03-22-400-005

Skowronski, Jeffrey & Tracy

Location: 1557 Burrus Road, Ortonville

Request: Applicant requests a variance from Section 46-242 (1) c. to construct detached accessory building in a front yard.

Appeal # 21-0010 Zoned R1-B Property ID # 03-19-454-007

Lanthier, Cassandra and Gregory IIILocation: 214 E Glass Road, Ortonville

Request: Applicant requests a variance Section 46-215 to allow an addition to be 7″ from side yard setback (10’ required), in violation by 9’ 5″.

