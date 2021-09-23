Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
SPECIAL MEETING
September 20, 2021
Meeting was called to order at 7:00pm.
Present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, and Rumball
Absent: None
Also, in attendance, OCSD Lt. Glover, Brandon Fire Chief Kwapis, ZBA Candidate Peter Menna and 5 Citizens
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
Public Hearing- Truth in Taxation
Citizen Comments
Approved:
New Business:
Zoning Board of Appeals Appointment
2022 Police Budget
2021 Millage Rates
Citizen Comments
Board Comments
Meeting adjourned: 7:35pm
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk
Publish in The Citizen 9-25-21
