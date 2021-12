Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC NOTICE

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

PARKING ON VILLAGE STREETS

PARKING ON VILLAGE STREETS

PROHIBITED DURING SNOW EMERGENCIES

REMOVAL OF “DRIVEWAY SNOW”

AND “SIDEWALK SNOW”

The Village of Goodrich would like to remind residents that PARKING ON OR ALONG ANY PUBLIC STREET, ROAD OR HIGHWAY WITHIN THE VILLAGE OF GOODRICH LIMITS SHALL BE PROHIBITED BY ORDINANCE BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 2:00 A.M. TO 7:00 A.M. DAILY. PARKING ON OR ALONG ANY PUBLIC STREET, ROAD OR HIGHWAY WITHIN THE VILLAGE OF GOODRICH LIMITS IS PROHIBITED DURING THE EFFECTIVE PERIOD OF A SNOW EMERGENCY.

DRIVEWAY SNOW

The Village of Goodrich would like to remind PROPERTY OWNERS PRIVATE AND COMMERCIAL TO REMIND PRIVATE SNOW REMOVAL CONTRACTORS THAT STATE LAW (ACT 82 OF 1978, VEHICLE CODE 257.677A) PROHIBITS THE PLOWING OF SHOVELING OR BLOWING OF SNOW, ICE OR SLUSH ONTO OR ACROSS ROADWAYS OR HIGHWAYS, AS IT CAN PRESENT A SERIOUS TRAFFIC HAZARD AND FINES UP TO $500. IN ADDITION, SNOW MUST NOT BE PILED IN SUCH A WAY AS TO OBSTRUCT MOTORISTS VISION.

SNOW REMOVAL ON SIDEWALKS

The Village of Goodrich Code, Chapter 28, Article Ill, Section 28-224 STATES THAT NO PERSON SHALL ALLOW ANY SIDEWALK, ON PROPERTY OWNED BY PRIVATE OR COMMERCIAL TO BE IN ANY CONDITION WHICH IS OR MIGHT BE DANGEROUS TO THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF PERSONS USING THE SIDEWALK.

Posted by:

Sheri L. Wilkerson, CMC

Administrator

Village of Goodrich

(810) 636-2570

Publish in The Citizen 11-27-21, 12-18-21