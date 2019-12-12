Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

LEGAL NOTICE

The Special Meeting of the Groveland Township Board of Trustees will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442. The purpose of the meeting is to hear the following:

Special Meeting to Discuss Deputy Treasurer/ office administration position

Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.

