Public Notice: Groveland Township

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON

TUESDAY,

November 3, 2020

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF GROVELAND TOWNSHIP:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Groveland Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk is October 19, 2020

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL

168.492) at the Groveland Township Clerk’s office, located at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, MI 48442 at the following times:

• Regular business hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m.

Wednesday, 9:00a.m. to 7:00p.m.

• Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9:00a.m. to 5:00p.m.

• Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Groveland Township will be voting on the following as presented and listed below:

PARTISAN SECTION: PRESIDENTIAL-Electors of President and Vice-President of the United States, CONGRESSIONAL-United States Senator, Representative in Congress 8th District, LEGISLATIVE-Representative in State Legislature 51st District, STATE BOARDS- Member of the State Board of Education, Regent of the University of Michigan, Trustee of Michigan State University, Governor of Wayne State University COUNTY – County Executive, County Executive Term Ending 12/31/2020, Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, Clerk and Register of Deeds, Treasurer, Water Resources Commissioner, County Commissioner 2nd District, TOWNSHIP – Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer, Trustee NONPARTISAN: JUDICIAL-Justice of Supreme Court, Judge of Court of Appeals 2nd District Incumbent Position, Judge of Circuit Court 6th Circuit Incumbent Position, Judge of Circuit Court 6th Circuit Incumbent Position Term Ending 01/01/2025, Judge of Circuit Court 6th Circuit Non-Incumbent Position, Judge of Probate Court Incumbent Position, Judge of District Court 52nd District, 2nd Division Incumbent Position

COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Board of Trustees Member Oakland Community College, Board of Trustees Member Mott Community College LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT: Board Member Holly Area School District, Board Member Brandon School District, Board Member Goodrich Area Schools PROPOSALS: PROPOSAL 20-1 – A proposed constitutional amendment to allow money from oil and gas mining on state-owned lands to continue to be collected in state funds for land protection and creation and maintenance of parks, nature areas, and public recreation facilities; and to describe how money in those state funds can be spent. PROPOSAL 20-2 – A proposed constitutional amendment to require a search warrant in order to access a person’s electronic data or electronic communications. OAKLAND COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION MILLAGE – Millage Replacement and Increase to Improve, Operate, and Maintain Parks, Open Space Areas, Trails, and Recreation Activities in Oakland County, Michigan OPERATING MILLAGE PROPOSAL HOLLY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Groveland Township Clerk’s office, 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, MI 48442, Telephone: 248-634-4152. A sample ballot may be viewed at mi.gov/vote.

Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the clerk’s office.

Patricia A. Back

Groveland Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 10-03-20