Restart grant

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- Cranberries Cafe, 10250 Hegel Road was recently awarded a grant to assist with reopening due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce announced that 144 small businesses were awarded grants totaling $570,000 through the Restart Flint & Genesee Grant Program.

“We are very thankful to the chamber and their sponsors for the grant,” said Patty Plant, Cranberries owner. “The funds are much needed during these very difficult economic times. We are proud to be part of the community for more than 25 years and be assured, we are striving to endure this pandemic. We truly appreciate all the support and with this grant will continue to provide safe dining and take out too.”

The grants, ranging from $1,000 to a maximum of $5,000, were awarded to small businesses from a variety of sectors, including barber shops/salon, retail, construction/landscaping, bars/restaurants and non-critical manufacturing. The funds must be used to cover expenses directly associated with activities and purchases to reopen a business under guidelines and requirements for social distancing and safety of clients/customers.

“Small businesses are critical to the health of our local economy and we need to do what’s necessary to help as many as possible to stay open,” said Tim Herman, chamber CEO. “These grant dollars will help businesses cover expenses to meet the reopening requirements set by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.”

Canberries Cafe (810) 636- 3409.