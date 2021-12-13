Richard ‘Dick’ Koss

KOSS, RICHARD ANTHONY “Dick” of Ortonville, Michigan; died on December 11, 2021. He was 86. Richard was born September 1, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Ferdinand J. and Marion Beatrice nee: Cooper) Koss. He is survived by one son, Greg (Vicky) Koss; three daughters, Teresa (Rick) DeWitt, Shirley (Patrick) Matthews and Carrie (John) Pilarski; 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Suzy Koss; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Koss; one son, Fred Koss; one daughter, Gwen Koss; and five siblings, Robert, Betty, Marion, Dorothy and Evelyn. Richard was a long-time member of St. Anne Catholic Church and a founder of the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Ging Council. He was a carpenter by trade and long-time truck driver who loved to drive the roads. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan. Fr. Joseph Krupp and Fr. Craig Marion, Celebrants. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Care and Share Fund or the Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund. Envelopes are available at the church. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com