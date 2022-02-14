Robert Grover

Robert Basil Grover, known to his friends and family as Bob, went to join his friends and family in Heaven on February 11, 2022 at the age of eighty-one passing away peacefully in his sleep. Bob was born in Ionia, Michigan on June 6, 1940 and grew up in Ortonville, Michigan. He was the son of Herbert Grover and Bertha Vandell and brother to Shirley Langford, Herbert Grover and Mary Lou Schram. Bob became a licensed electrician to be hired on at General Motors where he worked for 35 years until he retired. Bobs favorite pastime was his music and his favorite instruments were the steel guitar and banjo. Bob is preceded in death by his dad Herbert Grover, his mother Bertha Vandell and his sister Mary Lou Schram. He is survived by his wife Jo-Ann Grover, sister Shirley Langford, brother Herbert Grover, his children Sherry Fleck, Carol Marsh, Lori Haglund and step-son Alan DeFrancesco. Bob had four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed and loved by all.