Robert Kalinin

KALININ, ROBERT JOHN of Ortonville, Michigan, died on July 14, 2023. He was 75.

Robert was born August 11, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Anthony and Helen (nee: Killewald) Kalinin. He married Elaine Harnack on November 6, 1965 in Goodrich, Michigan. Robert and Elaine were residents of Ortonville, Michigan for 57+ years of marriage. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Kalinin; one daughter, Annette (Mark) Reeves; two granddaughters, Allie (Eric Decovich) Reeve and Megen (Brandon Hancock) Reeves; three sister-in-law’s, Judy Kalinin, Debbie Kalinin and Nancy Lucas; also, several nieces, nephews and cousins, along with many wonderful friends; preceded in death by his son, Robert A. Kalinin and three siblings, Anthony Kalinin, Richard Kalinin and Paula Kalinin. Robert retired from General Motors in 1995 after 30 years of service, holding several positions, with the last being in the paint repair truck plant in Pontiac, Michigan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved following his granddaughters to their sporting events and dance recitals. He also spent many weekends camping with family and friends. He spent a fair share of time (and money) going to the casino with his lovely bride. In his younger years, he spent many nights at the bowling alley with his dad and brothers and weekends bowling with friends. His love of fast cars was with him his entire life. He loved watching sports on television and just being around those he loved. Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan. Fr. John Chen, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan and after 10:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence message to the family go to www.villagefh.com