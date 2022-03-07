Robert Shaughnessy

SHAUGHNESSY, ROBERT MICHAEL of Grand Blanc, Michigan; died on March 5, 2022.

Passed away just shy of his 70th birthday. Robert was born April 30, 1952 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Robert Clarence and Patricia Mary (nee: Harding) Shaughnessy. He is survived by his two daughters, Erin Marie (Chris Malott) Shaughnessy and Amy Rose Miller; 3 grandchildren, Benjamin Theodore and William Maximus Miller and Elliana Grace Malott; long-time companion, Deborah Martin and her children, Jennifer (Dane) Martin-Granlund, Jason (Danielle) Martin and Andrew (Jennifer) Martin; their children, Hunter Martín, Josie Martin-Granlund, Grayson Martin-Granlund, Bailey Granlund, Allison, Austin, Jackson and Tessa Martin; brother, Brian (Sonia) Shaughnessy; two sisters, Patricia (the late Matt) Klinger and Mary (Carl) Blauman; he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Shaughnessy and one sister, Nancy Shaughnessy. Michael retired from Hiller’s Market. He enjoyed gathering with the guys at the Tuesday Coffee Club. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2021 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Adopt-A-Pet https://www.adoptapetfenton.com/ Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com