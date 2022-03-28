Rodd William Culp, 68, of Ortonville Michigan, passed away in his home peacefully of natural causes on the evening of March 17th, 2022.

Born in Pontiac, Michigan on January 17th, 1954, he is survived by his loving wife and partner of 52 years, Sally Jeanne (nee: Cook) Culp, his three children, Seth, Brandon, and Sarah, and his two grandchildren Noah and Ellie.

He was a graduate of Troy High School Class of ’72, and Oakland University ’77. He married his high school sweetheart in 1978. They lived together in Troy Michigan until 1995, when they moved to their dream home in Ortonville Michigan.

Rodd was a pioneer and modern marvel of the music industry, working with some of his favorite musicians including Whitesnake, Dio, Mr. Big, and Brighton Rock. He developed personal relationships with many of them, maintaining friendships well after his retirement.

He was “Coach Rodd” to many, having been at the head of countless soccer and little league teams. His unorthodox, inspired, and fun approach to coaching has yet to be matched. Tales of his style and shenanigans are still told around the campfire even today.

His love and dedication to his family could only be compared to his love of world travel and warm weather, earning him his personal goal of Titanium status at beach resorts worldwide. His travels with his family led them to islands, theme parks, concerts, Broadway, ball games, and his favorite of all, tennis tournaments. His home away from home was Palm Springs, California, where he could find his favorite tournament, restaurant, and resort. His final years he made a mission of visiting America’s greatest baseball stadiums, in which he got pretty close to all of them.

It cannot be overstated his love of fishing, which he was taught by his father, and which he passed along to his children and grandchildren proudly. In his beloved backyard pond he had his bass and other fish, often referring to them as his pets.

Rodd was many things, but the words that continue to come back around again and again are “Legend”, “Larger than Life”, and “The Best”. He was warm, generous, and had the most contagious smile of anyone on Earth.

He was truly one-of-kind, and he will be missed forever.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Seymour Lake United Methodist Church at the corner or Seymour Lake and Sashabaw Roads, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Todd Jones officiating. Interment following Seymour Lake Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan from 3:00-8:00 p.m. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com