Rolling through the years: 1963 Continental

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. — Tipping the scale at just under 6,000 pounds, the 1960s era Lincoln Continental is an American icon synonymous with luxurious features, impressive style and for many a piece of history.

But for Brandon Township resident Rob Young, his glimmering two-tone 1963 Continental hardtop is not only a classic ride, it also symbolizes an accomplishment.

“I’ve been a car guy my whole life, but my son Robert was never much into it,” said Young, a St. Paul Minn. native and 1985 Troy Athens High School graduate. “But when Robert was about 15 years old he recognized the ‘weird’ doors on Continentals built in the 60s and approached me about that feature.”

The Continental was a major contrast to Young’s preferred more sporty models including Corvettes. So to satisfy his son’s new interest in cars and to encourage a collegiate future the pair set out on a five state vacation that featured visiting universities along with checking out a few Continental’s for sale on the way.

“We checked out about half the Big 10 schools at the same time and tested a few (1960 era) Continentals,” he said. “At that time Robert had a learner’s driving permit and needed to log some miles. A cross country trip would cover most of that requirement.”

Young’s mission produced a well maintained 63 Continental from a private owner in southern Illinois a few months after the Midwestern tour.

“I made a pact with my son, if you graduate from an accredited college, the car’s yours,” he said.

“So, in December 2021, Robert graduated from Michigan State University and I handed him the keys.”

Currently, Robert is working, and now earning a Master’s Degree in health care administration.

While the Continental helped encourage academic achievement coupled with a father-son hobby the model also denotes a tragic time in American history.

Although a hardtop, the 1963 Continental was just two years newer than the 1961 model that carried President John Kennedy when he was assassinated on the morning of Nov. 22, 1963 in the streets of Dallas.

The 1963 Continental was used to transport the Kennedys to their final flight from Fort Worth to Dallas the day of his assassination.

One of about 28,000 built, the Continental is powered by a 430 cubic inch V8 320 horsepower engine with a three speed automatic transmission. Some modification was made to Young’s Continental including replacing the four-barrel carburetor with fuel injection, adding 22-inch tires, replacing the leather upholstery, and lowering the body by about two inches.

“It has a lot of torque but not a lot of horsepower,” he said. “It’s not much in the quarter mile.”

The Continental was also ahead of its time too with such features as an auto dimmer that switches to low-beam automatically when a car approaches.

The rear-hinged door or “suicide doors” are a unique trademark on the Continental. While not deemed illegal, a safety concern emerged due to the aerodynamic force that would blow the passenger outside if the doors were not locked.

The car’s root beer and cream two tone paint scheme gave the car the nickname “Dirty Penny.”