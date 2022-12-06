Ronald Schweiger

SCHWEIGER, RONALD BRUCE of Goodrich, Michigan; died on December 4, 2022. He was 89.

Ronald was born on December 29, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Frank Leo and Irma (nee: Kiesling) Schweiger. He married the former Mary Susan Roulier on August 3, 1963 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue; three daughters, Martha Schweiger, Jennifer (Thomas) Roth and Amy (the late Mark) Spease; two grandchildren, Andrew and Hannah. Ronald was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired as an engineer from Vickers. He was a former member of the Grand Blanc Seniors. He enjoyed sailing and being a Mr.-Fix-It. Ron never liked sitting around as he loved to putter, repair, improve and reinvent the world around him. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals https://www.aspca.org/ To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .