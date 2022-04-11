Russell Molitor

Russell D. Molitor, 87, died peacefully April 5, 2022 at Baptist South Miami Hospital in Florida. He was born on May 18, 1934 in Caldwell Township, MI to Charles C. Molitor and Ruth I. Johnson.

Russell graduated from Lake City High School, class of 1952. Following graduation, Russ went to Flint to work for AC Spark Plug. In 1954, Russ was drafted in the army where he spent time in Europe and Canada.

Once back in the states, he married Margaret Koopman from Falmouth and moved to the Flint area where he continued to work for AC/General Motors for a total of 39 years in various roles. He spent his free time enjoying flying, fishing and working in his woodshop. Once retired, Russ moved back to Lake City where he built houses and furniture for all.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by wife, Margaret; brothers Keith and Philip and sister Evelyn Molitor. Surviving him are his sons Richard Molitor of Mulliken and John (Marie) Molitor of Howell.

Celebration of Life will be held May 7 for both Margaret and Russ at the Clam Union Cemetery in Falmouth at 1:00 PM. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is assisting the family with arrangements.