Ruth Ann Hutchcraft

HUTCHCRAFT, RUTH ANN of Davison, Michigan; died on February 19, 2023. She was 71.

Ruth was born on December 4, 1951in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Keith Wayne and Dorothy Ellen (nee: Thomas) Tuttle. She married the late Charles Edward Hutchcraft on February 9, 1995 in Grand Blanc, Michigan; he preceded her in death on July 4, 2010. She is survived by her two daughters, Autumn (Brian) Schriber and Shelby (Chris) Thornsberry; six grandchildren, Eion and Gavin Schriber, Courtney, Conner, Cara and Christian Thornsberry; one brother, David Tuttle; one sister, Virginia (Donnie) Myles; she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Tuttle. Ruth was a 1970 graduate of Brandon High School and was a majorette with the band. She was classic car enthusiast and was loved and respected by the caring staff at Durand Senior Care. But above everything else she loved her grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home