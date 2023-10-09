Saving lives: ATFD extrication training

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — By the end of the day the Jeep Patriot was in shambles, but the demolition will ultimately save lives.

Last month the Atlas Township Fire Department participated in an extrication training with multiple scenarios featuring live victims with various injuries, in the parking lot of the fire hall.

The fire department continues to be proactive towards the safety, well-being and response of all residents of Atlas Township and surrounding areas.

“We continue to train for everyday incidents with hands on and as close to real life scenarios as possible,” said Lieutenant Paul Clements. “That way when real accidents occur it’s like second nature for us.”

The ATFD used a variety of extrication tools including their newly acquired battery-operated spreaders and reciprocating saws as part of their training.

“I’d love to eventually convert over to all battery-operated extrication equipment” stated Assistant Chief Ed Klimek “They deploy instantly and are much safer to use than the older hydraulic tools.”