Sign ordinance detailed above, beyond scope of federal law

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville-During the regular meeting Aug. 9, village manager Ryan Madis gave an update on proposed changes to the temporary signage ordinance.

“The Supreme Court ruled in 2016 about local sign ordinances, which basically overrules every municipal sign ordinance in the country,” said Madis. “So it’s a slippery slope.”

Currently, the village allows temporary signs to stay up for 30 days, including event signs, political signs, and other yard signs that residents might place in their lawns.

“Our sign ordinance was detailed above and beyond the scope of federal law,” said Madis. “We’re working on it, and we have until the middle of September. It is still underway.”

According to the Michigan Municipal League, sign ordinances must strive for as much content neutrality as possible and signs should not be regulated based on the content of the message or the speaker.

Board members spoke in favor of a permit process, but the temporary sign ordinance is still under review until September.