State House eyes monderized updates to texting, driving laws

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

A trio of bipartisan house bills introduced into the Michigan Legislature would modernize the state’s current texting and driving laws.

If enacted, HB 4250, HB 4251, and HB 4252 of 2023 would prohibit the use of cell phones for certain purposes while driving. Michigan would be the 26th state to adopt this if the bills pass through the house and the senate.

“On M-15 alone, I’d say 90 percent of our rear-end accidents are phone related,” said Lt. Greg Glover, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander. “I’ve watched drivers on their phone, watched them cross the fog line, it’s a big problem. Especially out here were there aren’t always sidewalks, people use the shoulder to walk or ride bikes.”

The bills would prohibit the driver from holding or using a cell phone or mobile electronic device while operating a vehicle. Exceptions would be the use of a mobile electronic device by law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, or for the purposes of making emergency calls or texts such as to 9-1-1 or a local law enforcement or emergency service.

“It’s a problem all over the country,” said Glover.

Drivers would still be able to use a device in a voice-operated or hands-free mode, and would be able to use GPS or a navigation system.

“It’s second nature to drivers to use their phones, but the biggest problem is texting, and that’s the cause of most of our rear-end accidents,” said Glover. “Texting is much worse than talking on the phone. The screen on the radio is better than looking straight down like with a phone.”

Vehicle interfaces, such as Apple CarPlay, would still be allowed as the interface is permanently installed into the vehicle. CB and Ham radios would also be exempt.

The bills also introduce a first-time violation fine of $100, and $250 for each subsequent violation.