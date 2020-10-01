Superintendent search begins, interim eyed

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon Board of Education will be starting a search for a new superintendent in the coming months after current superintendent, Dr. Matt Outlaw, accepted a position in Birmingham schools as superintendent beginning in late October.

The board of education is expected to meet soon to discuss the search process.

“The Brandon Board of Education is committed to finding an interim superintendent with experience running a school district,” said Diane Salter, board president. “It is important that we find a candidate with excellent leadership skills that can support the direction and momentum of the Brandon School District.”

After finding an interim, there will be a process to find a permanent person for the position. Outlaw has been in the position for six years.

“We are confident we will find someone to serve in that role until a permanent replacement is found,” she said.

“The board will determine a timeline and process to search for a permanent superintendent, which could take four to six months. Our community has a reputation for supporting our superintendent, students, staff and schools. It is this community engagement that will lure strong candidates to the Brandon School District.”

Dr. Tina Kerr, is the Executive Director, of the Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators which currently supports 511 superintendents and 168 Central Office Administrators statewide.

“We have seen several successful searches occurring throughout the state,” said Kerr. There are many good candidates in the field who are ready for the opportunity to lead a school district, even during these unprecedented times.”

“The main challenge during a search process for candidates can be demonstrating their leadership ability and personality if they are interviewing in a virtual platform,” she said. It can be difficult for boards of education to get to know a candidate when they are not in a face-to-face interview.”