The book collecting dilemma

By on No Comment

I’ve recently developed a problem. I ran out of room on my main bookshelf.
Let me start this story by saying I’m incredibly happy and blessed to be able to have as many books as I do and to have the space for them. I’ve surpassed 500 in my basement library, which came as a surprise even to me. It never looks like 500.
And it’s not just regular novels I collect. In addition to my main bookshelf, which houses my fiction novels, I have two little nightstand shelves (this room serves as one of our guest rooms) full of nonfiction and memoir, a console table shelf that has mostly children’s chapter books, and a shorter shelf with classic books.
I knew this would be a problem some day, since I keep shopping. Last week we went to a used book store and they had a buy five get five free on all used fiction books, which is a sale I can’t pass up, and when I was going to put them away, I realized the shelves were maxed out.
But I have other spots to put books in the room. I have plenty of book ends so I can use the tops of the stand-alone shelves which are currently bare, but the problem I’m having is how to split up my books.
This is the largest shelf for a reason, since fiction is such a broad category. What do I sort out? How do you all sort your books? I’d love to know.
The last time I had this problem, I gave up and sorted by color. It looked very nice, but it separated all the books that belong in a series, which bothered me immensely. Also, that was when I had like maybe 100 books, so if I didn’t like it, rearranging didn’t take very long.
Ever try to rearrange 500 books? It takes a long time. Even just putting one new book on the shelf takes a long time, because I have to scoot everything else over. I just bought a book that unluckily ended up taking the stop of the first book on the top shelf, which meant every other book had to move over to make room.
I started pulling all the middle-grade books, then put them right back. I did the same with the young adult books because there are too many to separate out. That process followed with mystery novels. It seems like no matter what I do, I end up taking half of the books off of the shelves.
Another option I’ve been told is to get rid of some, but I like having them. If you like spending your time with books, you probably understand. I keep them for friends and family to peruse and borrow, for my nephews to read when they come over, and for myself of course because I like reading and re-reading books. Also, I’ve been collecting these for over a decade, I wouldn’t know what to part with.
Even my books that are completely destroyed I have trouble parting with. In a free bin, I found a copy of the play “Waiting for Godot” in Spanish, and it was old and falling apart, but I love that play so I saved it from the free bin and took it home, despite the cover being completely detached.
Also, I minored in Spanish language and culture in college, so I was excited to add that to my collection of Spanish language books. I plan to fix it at some point.
What do you do with books that can’t be sold? I have a few that the covers have just completely detached after years of reading, and I can’t bring myself to throw them out. Anyone out there repurpose old books? Let me know.
Anyway, I plan to fix this space problem at some point. I have to or I’ll just end up with stacks of new or new-to-me books all around the house.
Happy reading and book collecting to all of you with the same problem.

The book collecting dilemma added by on
View all posts by Shelby Stewart →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.