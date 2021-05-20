By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Oakwood Elementary students in the Brandon School District recently had the opportunity to participate in a persuasive writing competition. The title of the competition was, “The Power of Persuasion; Kids’ Voices Matter.”

“The only way to develop strong writing skills is to get a lot of practice,” said Coy Stewart, Oakwood principal. “The staff at Oakwood decided to spend a month offering a variety of opportunities for kids to write persuasive letters or essays with the end result being that the top papers per grade level, as voted by their peers and teachers, would be published in The Citizen. A little friendly competition is a great motivator and the students produced some pretty compelling pieces of writing.”

Editor’s note:Kindergarten-third grade winners are today’s edition. Fourth and fifth grade will be published next week in The Citizen.

Penelope Metzger, Kindergarten

I think throwing food is a big problem. It is messy. It can hit somebody in the face! The custodians have to clean up your mess. And you can get in trouble. So tell them to stop.

Avery Ruzzin, 1st Grade

I think we should not have school on Friday so we spend more time with our family. And we can play games with our families.

If we did not have school on Friday we would have more time to do our homework. My brother does not have school on Friday and it’s not fair. And that’s why we should not have school on Friday.

Lily Lake, 2nd Grade

Dear Mrs. Morales or Mrs. Bowers,

Let me tell you why you have to not take away second recess.

First, kids need to be outside because we don’t listen well without breaks. Second, it’s so fun to play on the play structure, go on the slides, swings, and monkey bars. Third, we can daydream so it’s hard to pay attention. Fourth, we get tired so we could maybe fall asleep!

So that’s why you cannot! Take away second recess.

P.S. No way you’re taking my recess!

Shawn Dyer, 3rd Grade

Drink Options

When I walk into the cafeteria for lunch. I don’t always want the same thing. Do you? It seems we as students get to choose what food we eat, but there is only one drink option. I DON’T THINK THIS IS FAIR! I think there should be an option of drinks in the cafeteria.

My first reason I think there should be an option of drink is people that buy lunch will get tired of the same beverage. For example, I got Happy Meals at McDonald’s, and I always got a chocolate milk. Which then I got tired of the same beverage. Then I decided to switch it up by choosing a chocolate shake or an unsweetened iced tea.

Another reason I think there should be an option of drink is some people are lactose intolerant. This means they can’t have dairy. None. No dairy for them! What beverage are they supposed to drink? For example, let’s just say I was lactose intolerant. What do I drink at lunch?

My final reason that there should be an option of drink is certain foods don’t go well with certain drinks. For example, french toast sticks are quite sweet, so chocolate milk wouldn’t be the best option for a drink because it is also sweet.

Here are a few options of drinks I have thought of for the lunch room. I’d like to see water, apple, grape, orange, pineapple, and cranberry juices. I’d also like to see iced tea and lemonade. Chocolate, strawberry and white milk could still be options, too. My mom tells me, “variety is the spice of life.” People like having choices. Nobody wants to get told, “you do this” or “do that.” People should choose for themselves.