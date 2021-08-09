Therapeutic riding center ‘OATS’ director to retire

Groveland Twp.- This August, Offering Alternative Therapy with Smiles (OATS) director will step down.

In 1998, Beth Pellerito brought her then 4 year-old son, Nicholas to the equestrian center to ride for the first time. Now, after 23 years of service, Pellerito is saying good-bye to OATS, the therapeutic riding center founded in 1997. During that time, she has been a volunteer, instructor, barn manager, board vice president and finally in 2013 she took over as Executive Director.

“It has been my great privilege and honor to be associated with OATS for all these years,” said Pellerito. “It has been such an integral part of our lives that it is hard to imagine life without it. But it is time now to hand the reins over to a new team.”

Douglas Rohrabaugh has been named as the new Executive Director, and will begin his duties on Aug. 16.

“We wish Beth and Fred all the best and hope they enjoy their retirement,” said Rohrabaugh. “I will do my very best to continue the amazing work they have done here as OATS continues to ‘walk on.’”

Under Pellerito’s leadership OATS programming was expanded to include Equine Facilitated Learning to help more people who were experiencing emotional trauma. In addition, OATS moved to its current home on Groveland Road.

“I have every confidence that OATS will continue to grow and thrive. We have a great core of volunteers who, together with Doug will ensure that the OATS programs will get bigger and better,” said Pellerito.

OATS is a 501 (c) 3, volunteer-based, nonprofit organization that provides equine assisted services to children and adults with special needs. For more information about OATS, visit their website at OATShrh.org or call (248) 245-1020.