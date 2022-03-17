Tornado siren test March 23

By David Fleet

Editor

At 1 p.m., March 23, there will be a statewide tornado siren test during severe weather week.

Brandon Township has 11 weather sirens scattered throughout the township.

“As a reminder, Oakland County’s policy is to activate the sirens county-wide for severe weather events only (severe thunderstorms with 70 plus mile-per-hour winds and tornado warning,” said David Kwapis, Brandon Fire Chief.

Atlas Township utilizes five emergency sirens including the original siren on Hegel Road near the Goodrich Country Club which covers the village, golf course and the Goodrich schools campuses. The second siren was installed in 2014 and is located near Ridge Road and Lakeshore Drive. A grant from the Genesee County Emergency Management and Homeland Security of $19,000 was awarded in 2015 to the township and used to purchase a third tornado siren located near Irish and Jordan roads on the west side.

Then in 2017 an emergency siren was installed in the right-of-way at the intersection of Perry and State roads followed by a fifth at the intersection of Baldwin and Gale roads.

The 36-square miles of Groveland Township in Oakland County are covered by nine sirens.