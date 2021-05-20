Township trash, recycling assement increased

By David Fleet

Atlas Twp.-The cost for trash and recycling pickup in the township is increasing.

On Monday, the township board of trustees voted 5-0 approving a $17 annual increase in a special assessment for trash and recylcing collection currently at $108 per year to $125. The total cost to the township is now $286,000 per year and will be collected via a special assessment on all improved lots. The new rate will be on the Winter 2022 tax bill and charged to the benefited properties within the township.

“We have been fortunate to receive that price,” said Shirley Kautman-Jones, township supervisor. “The cost from the company to the township has been increased and that needs to be passed on. It’s a very reasonable fee for the service we receive.”

In 2014 the township voted to extend the garbage collection and recycling contract for five years with Emterra.

The township refuse contract was acquired in November 2012 by Burlington, Ontario-based Emterra Environmental USA, after purchasing contracts from bankrupt Richfield Landfill, Inc. According to news sources, Halton Recycling of Ontario agreed to pay $5 million for several pieces of property that were owned by Richfield, as well as a dozen waste hauling contracts, which included the township in the Genesee County area.

Other communities including Groveland and Brandon townships do not have a contract with a single carrier; rather, each resident decides which waste hauler they contract. Both communities have grappled with the idea.