Township Trustee, Genesee County Parks Director Barry June retires

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — After more than two decades serving in township government and six years as director of the Genesee County Parks, Barry June will retire.

“It’s time for the next generation to step up,” said June, 62. “I replaced Emery Bennett as trustee in 2004 after he served as trustee for about 20 years. Emery called me and suggested I run for township office.”

June first started in township government by serving on the Board of Appeals for several years in the late 1990s, which included a stint as chairperson. He was first elected as township trustee in 2004 and was reelected in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020. He will not seek reelection this November.

“We’ve battled over-development here in the township over the years,” he said. “It changes the rural character of the community and people just don’t enjoy living here anymore.”

June’s work in the community also included serving as Director of the Genesee County Parks where he stepped down earlier this year after more than six years at the helm. His career with the parks started in 2008 and spanned more than 16 years.

Genesee County Parks incorporates about 11,000 acres with an annual budget of about $12 million, employing 47 full time and 400 seasonal employees. During his tenure with the Genesee County Parks, June oversaw the construction on two new, non-motorized county trails using several grants: the Flint- Chevy Commons trail, extending from Chevrolet Avenue, to Grand Traverse Street and Factory One; and the Iron Belle Trail extension running along Mott Lake and the Flint River from Genesee Road to Vassar Road to Richfield Park. In addition the demolition of the Hamilton Dam, one of the first phases in the Restoration Project’s Master Plan to naturalize the Flint River.

“We completed the ‘Chevrolet in the Hole’ project,” said June. “I oversaw the rehabilitation of the railroad including four railroad bridges and crossing at Genesee Road, the restoration of Engine #152 and the acquisition of Engine #12.”

Today Huckleberry Railroad now features the rebuilt diesel Engine #12 and the coal-fired locomotive Engine #152 built by Baldwin Locomotive Works.

June was also key the Gale Road pathway opened in 2017 the township and the Atlas County Park which opened in 2018.

June will continue to be a member of the ‘Walk, Bike, Run Atlas Township committee formed in 2013 to support the recreational paths in the township. The committee will support an Aug. 6 vote for a renewal of an existing mileage of .125 or $6.25 per year taxable value $100,000 to continue. The five year millage will generate an estimated $56,625 for the first year and expire in 2028.

The funds will continue the growth of trails in the community.There are currently trails pending along Perry Road and M-15 in the near future.

In 2019 June along with other officials spearheaded an extensive renovation of the aging Atlas Township Hall. The year-long project modernized the community building.

“When you’re an elected official in the township people know who you are,” said June. “When they don’t like something they stop by your house and tell you about it. The key is to not get too wrapped up in crazy stuff and keep it real then listen to them.”

“We did a lot of road work over the years too,” he said. “I know where the old county drains are and much of the farm tile in the township. That was my area of expertise for many years.”

June will travel and has some family obligations over the next few years